Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm users: UPI will not work on these mobile numbers from April 1 Starting April 1, there may be issues with making UPI payments through apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has instructed banks and UPI applications to remove inactive mobile numbers from their systems.

Starting April 1, there will be new regulations affecting those who use UPI through apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm. The National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced that mobile numbers linked to UPI will be removed from bank accounts if they haven’t been active for a significant period of time. If your bank account is linked to an inactive mobile number, it will be deleted, and you may encounter difficulties when trying to make UPI payments.

Why this decision was made

The NPCI made this decision in light of the rising instances of cybercrime occurring daily. They pointed out that inactive mobile numbers can create technical glitches within the banking and UPI systems. If telecom providers have reallocated these numbers to someone else, it raises the potential for fraud. The government’s responsibility is to ensure the safety of its citizens and shield them from such risks.

It's crucial to have an active mobile number linked to your bank account to facilitate UPI transactions. This number serves as a key identifier during payments, ensuring that the funds reach the intended recipient. If a mobile number is inactive and has been assigned to another individual, it could lead to payment failures or even misdirected payments.

What you should do

If you have a mobile number linked to your bank account that is no longer active or has not been recharged in a while, it’s essential to check with your telecom provider (like Jio, Airtel, Vi, or BSNL) to confirm if the number is still active under your name. If it's not, you should either reactivate it immediately or update your bank account with a new mobile number.

To keep things up to date, the NPCI has instructed banks and UPI applications to revise their records of inactive mobile numbers every week. This measure will ensure that, starting April 1, any inactive numbers are removed from the banking system.

