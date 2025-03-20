Google Pixel 9a arrives in India, set to challenge iPhone 16e Google has launched the highly anticipated smartphone, the Google Pixel 9a, in India. The company has equipped it with a powerful Tensor G4 chipset. This new smartphone from Google is set to compete directly with the iPhone 16e.

Exciting news for smartphone enthusiasts! After much anticipation, tech giant Google has officially launched the Google Pixel 9a in India, catering to the global market as well. This newest addition to their lineup boasts an impressive range of features, putting it in direct competition with Apple's latest offering, the iPhone 16e.

If you're on the lookout for a new smartphone, the Pixel 9a is an excellent choice within the premium segment. Powered by the Google Tensor G4 chipset, this device promises outstanding performance for everyday tasks, multitasking, and gaming. Let’s dive into the details regarding its pricing and features.

Google Pixel 9a India price

Google has introduced the Pixel 9a in India with a single variant that comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Interested buyers can choose from several eye-catching color options, including Iris, Obsidian, Peony, and Porcelain. The launch price in India is set at Rs 49,999.

Additionally, Google is offering a limited-time cashback deal that allows you to save up to Rs 3,000. However, the sale date has not yet been confirmed.

iPhone 16e faces tough competition

The arrival of the Google Pixel 9a is set to shake up the market, especially for the iPhone 16e. The base model of the iPhone 16e, which offers 128GB of storage, retails at Rs 59,900. Meanwhile, the higher-end 256GB variant is priced at Rs 69,900. In comparison, the Pixel 9a’s 256GB version is approximately Rs 20,000 less than the equivalent iPhone, making it a formidable contender.

Google Pixel 9a specifications

The Pixel 9a features a 6.3-inch POLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 2700 nits. For added durability, it incorporates Gorilla Glass 3 for display protection.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Tensor G4 chipset, complemented by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Pixel 9a sports a dual-camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor. For selfies and video calls, it includes a 13-megapixel front camera.

To keep the device running, it is outfitted with a robust 5100mAh battery, supporting 23W fast charging.

