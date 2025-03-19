Want to lower your AC bill? Try following suggested temperature setting While AC provides relief from the heat, it also leads to higher electricity bills. Often, improper usage on our part causes the electricity bill to increase significantly.

As summer kicks in, conversations about air conditioners become prevalent. AC units are our best allies against the blazing heat, and as the warmer months roll around, those units that have been dormant for months are gradually coming back to life. While air conditioning brings much-needed relief, it often comes with the worry of skyrocketing electricity bills. Fortunately, we have some tips to help you keep your electricity costs down, even if you run your AC all day.

It's a well-known fact that using an AC can significantly raise your electricity bill, especially if not used correctly. By properly managing your split or window AC during the hot days of summer, you can help curb those costs. A critical aspect of keeping the bill in check is understanding how to set your AC’s temperature.

Avoiding costly mistakes with settings

The impact on your electricity bill largely depends on the temperature setting of your AC. A common misconception is that turning the AC to a lower temperature will help save money, but that isn't true. The colder you set your AC, the higher your electricity expenses will be.

According to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), setting your AC to 24 degrees Celsius can significantly lower your electricity bill. This temperature has become the default setting for many BEE-rated air conditioners. Not only does it help manage costs, but it also provides a comfortable environment for your health.

Understanding the relationship between temperature and cost

As you decrease the temperature on your AC, your electricity bill can increase substantially. In fact, for every degree you lower the temperature, your bill could rise by about 10-12 percent. Hence, maintaining your AC at the ideal setting of 24 degrees Celsius is advisable.

Other factors contributing to high electricity bills

High electricity bills aren’t solely the result of improper temperature settings. AC units with low star ratings can also lead to inflated bills. The star rating indicates how much energy the unit consumes—higher-rated ACs use less electricity, resulting in lower bills. In layman's terms, a 5-star AC unit will cost less to run compared to a 3-star model.

