Google Pixel 8a gets huge price cut following Pixel 9a launch in India With the launch of the Google Pixel 9a, the price of the Pixel 8a, which was launched last year, has been reduced by thousands of rupees. This flagship smartphone from Google comes with impressive features.

Google has officially launched the Pixel 9a in the global market, including India. This budget-friendly smartphone, part of the Pixel 9 series, comes with an introductory price of Rs 49,999. In response to the new release, the company has also reduced the price of the Pixel 8a, which was launched last year, making it significantly cheaper. Additionally, various bank and exchange offers are available for those purchasing the new phone. The Pixel 9a is offered in a single configuration with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Google Pixel 8a discount

Last year, the Google Pixel 8a was released in two storage options: 8GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB. It originally hit the shelves at an introductory price of Rs 52,999, but it is now available with a substantial 28 percent discount, bringing the price down to Rs 37,999. Furthermore, buyers can enjoy unlimited cashback of up to 5 percent on their purchase. Meanwhile, the 256GB version, which initially launched at Rs 59,999, is now being offered for just Rs 44,999.

Google Pixel 8a specifications

Google Pixel 8a boasts a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that supports a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The phone features an eye-catching punch-hole design for the display.

Powered by the Google Tensor G3 processor, it includes 8GB of RAM and offers up to 256GB of internal storage. Users will find support for both one physical and one eSIM. The device runs on Android 15.

The Pixel 8a comes equipped with a robust 4,404mAh battery, supporting 30W USB Type-C fast charging. Additionally, it holds an IP68 rating, ensuring it can withstand dust and water damage.

On the camera front, this phone features a dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64MP main lens and a 13MP secondary lens. For selfies and video calls, there’s also a 13MP front camera.

ALSO READ: Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm users: UPI will not work on these mobile numbers from April 1