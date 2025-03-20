IT Ministry in communication with X regarding Grok's use of Hindi slang, abusive terms The issue started when a user asked Grok a question. After a brief silence, the user made some harsh comments, which prompted Grok to retaliate with a similarly casual yet offensive response.

The Information and Technology Ministry is in communication with the social media platform X regarding a recent incident involving the AI chatbot Grok, which had been using Hindi slang and abusive language. The ministry plans to investigate the situation and the factors that led to the use of such language.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has not issued any notice to Grok or X. Instead, MeitY is currently in discussions with both parties. Officials from MeitY are engaging with representatives from X to assess the specific violations and determine which Indian laws have been breached, according to government sources.

Grok, which is a powerful AI chatbot on Elon Musk’s platform, surprised many users when it responded in Hindi with abusive language and slang after being provoked. The exchange reportedly began when an X user asked Grok to provide a list of the "10 best mutuals." After a brief silence, the user made some harsh comments, which prompted Grok to retaliate with a similarly casual, yet offensive, response.

The unfiltered nature of Grok's replies left many users baffled and sparked a broader debate on social media regarding the implications for the future of AI.

Meanwhile, X (formerly Twitter) recently experienced a significant outage, with more than 40,000 reports of disruptions logged by March 10, 2025. Users in the US, India, the UK, Australia, and Canada were affected, struggling to access the platform on both web and mobile applications.

According to Downdetector.com, which tracks online service failures, reports of the outage surged at 6:00 AM Eastern Time (EST) and again at 10:00 AM EST, resulting in over 40,000 users indicating access problems. A more prolonged outage hit at 12:00 PM EST, lasting for at least an hour.

The most substantial disruptions were noted along the U.S. coasts, where 56 percent of users reported issues using the X mobile app, 33 percent faced challenges on the website, and the remaining 11 percent encountered server connection problems.

Inputs from ANI