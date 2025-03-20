5-Star rated split ACs available with huge discounts, making 1.5-ton ACs more affordable The summer season has arrived! If you are considering purchasing a new air conditioner (AC) this summer, now is a great time to shop. Flipkart is offering discounts of up to 50 percent on five-star rated split ACs.

The summer season is here, and with it comes the rising demand for air conditioners. If you're considering purchasing a new AC this summer, we have some exciting news for you. The e-commerce giant Flipkart has slashed prices significantly on air conditioners from popular brands such as Blue Star, LG, Voltas, Haier, Realme, and Samsung. This is a great opportunity to grab a split AC at a fantastic discount.

Flipkart is offering a flat discount on split ACs along with enticing bank and exchange offers, allowing you to snag an air conditioner for a fraction of the price. Let’s take a look at some of the unbeatable deals currently available on select models.

Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star AC

Model number: IC512YNUR. This 1 ton 5 star AC from Blue Star typically retails for Rs 63,000, but right now you can enjoy a whopping 42 percent discount, bringing the price down to just Rs 36,490. Additionally, Flipkart features an exchange offer that could give you up to Rs 5,600 off when trading in your old AC.

Haier 1.6 Ton 5 Star AC

The Haier split AC mentioned here is an inverter model, with the designation HS19E-TXG5BN. Priced at Rs 76,500, it currently has a hefty 43 percent discount, reducing the cost to Rs 43,490. You can also benefit from an exchange offer of Rs 5,600 to make your purchase even more affordable.

Realme 1.5 Ton 5 Star AC

Realme is rolling out impressive offers as well. The Realme split AC model 155IPG24WRS is listed at Rs 65,999 but features a remarkable 50 percent discount, allowing you to take it home for just Rs 32,999. Plus, this air conditioner, with its 5-star rating, promises to keep your electricity bills low.

LG 1 Ton 5 Star AC

LG’s air conditioners have a great reputation. The model in focus here is TS-Q14YNZE, which includes cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence features. Priced at Rs 75,990, it currently has a 48 percent discount, bringing the final price down to Rs 39,490. Notably, this AC boasts a 4 Way Air Swing feature, ensuring thorough airflow throughout the room.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star AC

If you're looking for a Voltas 1.5 ton split AC, consider the model 185V Vectra Elegant. This inverter model is priced at Rs 75,990, but it comes with a 46 percent discount, making it available for just Rs 40,900. You can also save an extra Rs 5,600 by using an exchange offer for your old air conditioner.

