BSNL's users rejoice as new 54-day plan provides affordable connectivity, increases competition for Airtel, Vi BSNL has launched an affordable recharge plan with a validity of 54 days. This plan from the government company has pleased millions of BSNL users and heightened competition for private companies.

BSNL has raised the stakes for private telecom companies with its latest affordable recharge plan. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has rolled out a 54-day recharge option that comes packed with benefits like unlimited calling, data, and free SMS—all at a budget-friendly price. Remarkably, this offering is priced at half the cost of private firms' 56-day plans. As with all BSNL mobile plans, users will also gain complimentary access to BiTV, allowing them to enjoy over 400 live TV channels at no extra charge.

BSNL affordable 54-day plan

BSNL unveiled this economical 54-day recharge plan through its official account on X. Priced at just Rs 347, this plan provides multiple perks. Users benefit from unlimited calling to any number across India, alongside free national roaming.

As for data, BSNL offers a generous daily allowance of 2GB high-speed data, totaling an impressive 108GB over the 54 days. Additionally, users receive 100 free SMS each day.

Recently, BSNL has made significant upgrades by installing 75,000 new 4G mobile towers, leading to improved network connectivity for the government-operated telecom service. The company is on track to reach its ambitious goal of 1 lakh new 4G mobile towers in the upcoming weeks.

BSNL is also set to launch its 4G services nationwide later this year and is gearing up to test 5G technology. Users can look forward to experiencing both 4G and 5G services from this government telecom provider soon. Furthermore, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is working on a satellite network that will enable users to receive satellite signals directly on their mobile devices.

In other news, BSNL's Holi Dhamaka offer is coming to an end in just 11 days, specifically on March 31. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is currently rolling out additional validity for two of its affordable recharge plans as part of this promotion. Users can take advantage of an impressive 365 days of validity at a price that won't break the bank. Moreover, the company has added an extra 29 days of validity to the previous 336-day plan, enabling users to keep their SIM card active for a full year.

ALSO READ: Oppo launches affordable waterproof phone with long-lasting 6500mAh battery