Oppo launches affordable waterproof phone with long-lasting 6500mAh battery Oppo has launched the F29 and F29 Pro in India. These mid-budget smartphones feature powerful batteries and impressive specifications.

Oppo has introduced its latest smartphones in India, the Oppo F29 Pro and F29, as part of the new F29 series. These devices are equipped with advanced signal booster features through AI LinkBoost Technology and Hunter Antenna Architecture. They also boast a robust 360-degree Armour Body and have passed military-grade MIL-STD-810H-2022 certification, ensuring they are built to withstand tough conditions. Additionally, with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, these smartphones offer excellent dust and water resistance. Here’s everything you need to know about the Oppo F29 and F29 Pro.

Oppo F29 Pro, F29 India price and availability

The Oppo F29 5G starts at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, and the 8GB + 256GB version is priced at Rs 25,000. Pre-orders are currently open on the Oppo India e-store, with deliveries scheduled to begin on March 27. Interested buyers can choose from Glacier Blue and Solid Purple color options.

On the other hand, the Oppo F29 Pro 5G is available starting at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration. The 256GB options are priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB variant and Rs 31,999 for the 12GB variant. Pre-orders for this model are also underway, with shipping expected to start on April 1. It is offered in Granite Black and Marble White.

Customers can avail themselves of up to 10 percent instant cashback if they use SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, or IDFC First Bank credit cards. An additional 10 percent exchange bonus is also available. Buyers may opt for zero down payment schemes for up to eight months or no-cost EMI options extending up to six months.

Both models will be available for purchase on the official website, as well as on Amazon and Flipkart.

Oppo F29 Pro, F29 specifications

The Oppo F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G feature 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, and a maximum brightness level of 1,200 nits, all protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The standard F29 variant comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for added durability.

The base model of the Oppo F29 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, while the F29 Pro packs the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC. Both smartphones can support up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. They run on Android 15 with ColorOS 15.0.

For photography, both models feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, along with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The Pro variant’s main camera offers optical image stabilisation (OIS), while the standard version includes electronic image stabilisation (EIS). Notably, both phones support 4K video recording at 30fps and come with an underwater photography mode.

The Oppo F29 5G series meets stringent IP66, IP68, and IP69 standards for dust and water resistance and is built with military-grade MIL-STD-810H-2022 drop resistance, along with a 360-degree Armour Body. They utilize AI LinkBoost Technology and Hunter Antenna Architecture for enhanced signal strength.

The Oppo F29 5G is equipped with a 6,500mAh battery that supports 45W SuperVOOC charging, while the F29 Pro features a 6,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging capabilities. For security, both devices offer in-display fingerprint sensors. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, OTG, GPS, and USB Type-C.

