BSNL to end its unlimited 365-day plan in 11 days, provides unlimited calls, data for around Rs 4 per day

BSNL's Holi Dhamaka offer is set to conclude in just 11 days, on March 31. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is currently providing additional validity in two affordable recharge plans as part of this promotion. Users can enjoy an impressive 365 days of validity at a budget-friendly price. The company has introduced an extra 29 days of validity for the previously 336-day plan, allowing users to keep their SIM active for the full year. Let’s delve into this affordable recharge option from BSNL.

365 days of validity at an affordable price

BSNL's value-packed recharge plan is priced at Rs 1,499. Initially, this plan offered a validity of 336 days, but thanks to the Holi Dhamaka offer, users now receive an additional 29 days. Along with this extended validity, the plan comes with a range of benefits, including unlimited calling and free national roaming to any network throughout India.

Additionally, users can take advantage of 100 free SMS each day with this prepaid recharge plan. In total, they’ll have access to 24GB of high-speed data. BSNL has communicated the closing date for this offer via its X handle, making it clear that after March 31, 2025, these perks will no longer be available.

Holi Dhamaka offer

BSNL is also sweetening the deal for users with its Rs 2,399 plan, which previously offered a validity of 395 days. Now, as part of the Holi promotion, customers will benefit from 425 days of validity.

This prepaid plan offers similar advantages, such as unlimited calling across India and free national roaming. Users will enjoy daily access to 2GB of high-speed data and 100 free SMS. With this plan, users can also relish 30 extra days of validity until March 31, 2025.

