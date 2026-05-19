Mumbai: Mega demolition drive launched to free Railway land in Bandra; over 500 structures face action | VIDEO

Mumbai:

In a major joint operation in Mumbai, the Indian Railways, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and Mumbai Police on Tuesday launched a large-scale demolition drive against unauthorised constructions on railway land in Bandra’s Garib Nagar area.

According to officials, more than 500 illegal structures encroaching on land owned by Indian Railways were identified, following which demolition action was initiated. The operation is being carried out amid tight security arrangements, with heavy police deployment at the site to maintain law and order.

Brief unrest broke out near the location as residents of the area objected to what they described as a sudden and unannounced action. Several families were also spotted sitting beside heaps of personal possessions left strewn along the nearby footpaths.

Responding to concerns over the drive, Western Railway clarified that the action is being undertaken in compliance with directions issued by the Bombay High Court.

“The ongoing demolition drive, being undertaken as per the Hon’ble Bombay High Court’s directions and due legal process, is a major step towards reclaiming Railway land long held back from serving its intended public purpose. Approximately 500 illegally occupied structures identified under the directive are being acted upon,” the X post by Western Railway read.

“This long-awaited step is in the larger public interest and will create space for safer operations, critical infrastructure upgrades, and future capacity enhancement that will benefit lakhs of passengers every day,” it added.

What Bombay HC said on demolition

The demolition of illegal structures in the area began after the Bombay High Court issued an order on April 29 permitting Western Railway to continue the clearance work. The action is part of a major railway expansion project planned between Santacruz and Mumbai Central.

At the same time, the court directed the authorities to safeguard the interests of slum residents who were found eligible for rehabilitation during surveys carried out in August 2021. Officials were instructed to ensure that their rights are protected during the eviction and demolition process.

The removal of encroachments is linked to Western Railway’s long-delayed plan to add fifth and sixth railway lines on the route. The project is aimed at improving rail connectivity and easing congestion on the busy suburban network.

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