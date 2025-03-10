Elon Musk claims of 'massive cyberattack' as X faces multiple outage in a day X (formerly Twitter) faced its third major outage in 24 hours, with over 40,000 users reporting disruptions globally. Elon Musk warned of a possible large-scale cyberattack.

Social media giant X (formerly Twitter) suffered its third major outage within a day, with over 40,000 reports of service disruptions recorded as of March 10, 2025. The issue affected users across the US, India, the UK, Australia, and Canada, preventing them from accessing the platform on both web and mobile apps.

Outage timeline and impact

According to Downdetector.com, which tracks online service disruptions, complaints about the outage spiked at 6:00 AM Eastern Time (EST) and again at 10:00 AM EST, with more than 40,000 users reporting access issues.

A prolonged outage occurred at 12:00 PM EST, lasting at least an hour. The heaviest disruptions were reported along the U.S. coasts, with 56 per cent of users facing issues on the X mobile app, 33 per cent on the website, and the remaining 11 per cent encountering server connection errors.

Global impact of the outage

The outage had a significant global impact, with another major disruption peaking around 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Key issues reported:

56 per cent of users faced problems with the app

33 per cent reported website-related issues

11 per cent encountered server connection errors

The outage also affected thousands of users in India, with over 2,600 complaints recorded during the downtime.

Earlier disruptions and ongoing technical issues

The latest outage follows a similar disruption earlier in the day at 3:20 PM IST, which saw over 19,000 reports globally. These repeated service failures suggest ongoing technical issues affecting the platform’s stability.

This isn’t the first time X has suffered major disruptions. In March 2023, the platform—then known as Twitter—experienced a series of glitches for over an hour, causing broken links, login failures, and image-loading issues.

With Musk suggesting a possible large-scale cyberattack, the latest incident raises concerns about X’s security infrastructure and its ability to handle future disruptions.