Amazon's corporate workforce to shrink in next few years due to AI, says CEO Jassy Amazon is working on over 1,000 generative AI services and applications that are currently in development or have already been completed. The CEO of Amazon encouraged employees to embrace the company's AI initiatives.

New Delhi:

Amazon's CEO, Andy Jassy, conveyed his expectations regarding the impact of generative artificial intelligence on the company's workforce in the coming years. He indicated that as Amazon increases its utilisation of this technology, the need for certain jobs may diminish, while creating a demand for different types of roles. Jassy expressed that it is challenging to predict the exact outcomes over time, but he anticipated that embracing AI would lead to a reduction in the total corporate workforce due to efficiency gains. In his message, Jassy pointed out that Amazon has over 1,000 generative AI services and applications currently in development or already completed, though he noted this number represents only a small fraction of what the company intends to achieve.

He encouraged employees to embrace the company's AI initiatives by being curious, educating themselves, participating in workshops and training, and engaging in brainstorming sessions to innovate for customers more efficiently.

Amazon's plans to invest $10 billion

He also highlighted Amazon's plans to invest $10 billion in a new campus in North Carolina, aimed at enhancing its cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure. Since the beginning of 2024, Amazon has committed substantial investments—approximately $10 billion each—in data center projects across Mississippi, Indiana, Ohio, and North Carolina to bolster its infrastructure and compete with other tech giants in meeting the rising demand for AI products.

Data center complexes

The growing fields of cloud computing and AI have generated significant demand for energy-intensive data centers that require substantial power for operations. Earlier in the month, Amazon announced plans to invest $20 billion in two data center complexes in Pennsylvania. Additionally, in March, the company commenced testing AI-assisted dubbing for selected movies and shows on its Prime streaming service, and the previous month, it unveiled an enhanced version of Alexa incorporating generative AI.

In terms of investments in AI, Amazon announced in November a commitment of an additional $4 billion to the artificial intelligence startup Anthropic. Just two months prior, Intel's foundry business indicated it would manufacture custom AI chips for Amazon Web Services, which is central to Amazon's cloud computing efforts and its ambitious AI pursuits.

ALSO READ: Vodafone Idea delights users, new service to enable audio and video calls without network