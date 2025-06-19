Vodafone Idea delights users, new service to enable audio and video calls without network Vodafone Idea has partnered with satellite communications company AST SpaceMobile. This collaboration aims to deliver satellite services directly to smartphones.

New Delhi:

On Wednesday, telecom operator Vodafone Idea announced that it had formed a partnership with satellite communications firm AST SpaceMobile, which competes with Elon Musk's SpaceX. This collaboration aims to provide satellite services directly to smartphones. According to Vodafone Idea, AST SpaceMobile is developing a unique space-based cellular broadband network that can be accessed directly by standard mobile phones and is intended for both commercial and government applications. Vodafone Idea, also known as Vi, stated that this strategic partnership is aimed at enhancing mobile connectivity in unconnected regions across India. The company highlighted that AST SpaceMobile had made history by executing the first-ever voice and video call from space using a regular mobile phone, showcasing the real-world potential of its innovative technology.

Vi satellite service launch

Although details about the launch date of the service were not provided, a spokesperson for Vi indicated that the company would share important updates when the time is appropriate. It was also mentioned that Vodafone Plc, the promoter firm of Vodafone Idea, had previously signed an agreement with AST SpaceMobile.

Space-based voice call

Notably, AST SpaceMobile recently claimed to have successfully completed a space-based voice call to an unmodified mobile phone and reported achieving the first-ever 4G download speed exceeding 10 Mbps in June 2023, followed by making the first 5G voice call in September 2023. In 2024, the company secured additional investments from major firms such as AT&T, Verizon, Google, and Vodafone, along with new contract awards with the United States Government.

4G and 5G Services directly from space

The partnership between Vi and AST SpaceMobile is aimed at integrating Vi's extensive national network with AST SpaceMobile's cutting-edge space-based cellular technology, which does not require any specialised devices or software for connectivity. They plan to work together on the SpaceMobile Satellite System, which is expected to enhance Vi’s telecom offerings, including voice, video, data streaming, and internet access.

An executive from AST SpaceMobile stated that India represents an ideal market for demonstrating the synergy between their technology and terrestrial networks, emphasizing that the goal is to break down barriers to connectivity and enable smartphones to access 4G and 5G services directly from space.

Vi and AST SpaceMobile also expressed intentions to collaborate on developing commercial solutions for a variety of sectors, including consumer, enterprise, and IoT applications. Meanwhile, SpaceX is pursuing similar technology to provide satellite service directly to smartphones, having already formed partnerships in India with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel to offer Starlink’s satellite internet services.

Starlink received license

Earlier this month, Starlink received a license from the telecom department to operate in India. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) recommended that spectrum for satellite communications be allocated without an auction process, which telecom operators have opposed. The government has since approved the allocation of spectrum for satellite communications via administrative routes, though this will apply only to point-to-point communications and for a fixed fee.

ALSO READ: BSNL unveils its 5G service name, launch to follow soon