Apple testing AI-powered support assistant for instant help in Support app

Apple Inc. has silently started rolling out a new AI-powered chatbot named 'Support Assistant' within its Apple Support app. As per a report filed by MacRumors, the feature is now visible to some iPhone users, and it is appearing as a new 'Chat' tab next to 'Activities' in the app's navigation bar.

When accessed for the first time, a splash screen introduces the chatbot, labelling it an early preview feature. The message reads, “Try our automated chat feature, a new way to find solutions fast.”

24×7 Help for common Apple issues

The Support Assistant is designed to help users quickly solve common problems related to Apple devices and services. This can include troubleshooting settings, resolving login issues, or understanding features—without needing to speak to a live agent.

If the chatbot cannot resolve the issue, it will automatically escalate the case to a human Apple Expert for further support.

Still in experimental phase, with limitations

Apple has labelled the chatbot experimental, noting that it may not always provide correct answers. The company also includes a disclaimer that the chatbot may use conversation data, device information, and account details to provide relevant responses and improve its performance.

Currently, the chatbot only handles Apple-related support queries and does not respond to unrelated questions. If users are not satisfied with the automated responses, they still have the option to connect with a live support agent.

As of now, Apple has not shared an official rollout timeline for the Support Assistant or when the early preview phase will conclude. However, its quiet release signals Apple’s broader push toward integrating AI into customer support, potentially paving the way for a more responsive and efficient help experience for users in the future.

