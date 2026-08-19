Hisense opens first experience centre in Gurugram, showcases 116-inch RGB TV

New Delhi:

Hisense, a popular global electronics and home appliance manufacturer from China, has reportedly opened its first experience centre in Gurugram (India). The brand's first Indian showroom showcases the company's latest and fanciest electronics, from state-of-the-art TVs to washing machines, refrigerators, laser projectors, and air conditioners.

Massive RGB TVs and more

At the launch, the real star was the TV lineup, showcasing a massive 116-inch RGB TV standing front and centre. Next to it was the 100-inch Mini LED TV, which is tough to miss noticing. Both have already bagged global awards, and it clearly shows that Hisense is entering the Indian market with the goal to compete with the premium LED TVs and OLED TVs which are available in the market. Also, as the festive season is around the corner, this seems to be the perfect time to make the entrance.

The Hisense centre has been designed to give people a hands-on sense of how these devices fit into their lives. The customer will not be looking just at the boxes on the shelf, but they will see the technology, understand the features, check out the design, and get a sense of the performance at the Gurugram store - all under one roof, so if you are looking forward to explore the premium lineup from the leading Chinese company, then the store is the perfect place to have a hands-on experience.

Lifestyle-focused TV models at Gurugram store

Besides those giant TVs, there is a full lineup of lifestyle-focused models like the Frame TV, Deco TV, and Follow Me TV. These are claimed to be different from the typical TVs. They are meant to blend in with modern interiors, giving you both technology and style for your home aesthetics.

Hisense washing machines, refrigerators, projectors and more also unveiled

Although TVs were the main highlight, the company is not stopping there. The Hisense experience centre in Gurugram further showcases their range of washing machines, from top-load to fully automatic front-loaders. Their refrigerators are on display too – think side-by-sides and fancy French-door models. Also, you can check out their laser TVs and projectors, a segment where the company claims global leadership.

Hisense air conditioners at store

The company has brought its whole range of air conditioners – room ACs, commercial units, and high-capacity VRF systems – into the spotlight. So if you are looking to upgrade your home’s climate control, you will find all your options here.

Hisense CEO Pankaj Rana talks about the new experience center

At the opening event, Hisense CEO Pankaj Rana summed it up simply by saying that the new Hisense Gurugram centre is the company's flagship experience for India. He pointed out the international awards their flagship TVs have won and emphasised how visitors get to see much more: Laser projectors, lifestyle TVs, premium washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioning solutions, all under one roof.

Rana further stated that the timing is not an accident, as they want to showcase their lineup right when India is gearing up for Diwali. During the festive season, they plan to roll out even more displays across outlets and give people across India a real taste of their tech.

According to Rana, several products from the company have already received global recognition at major technology events like CES and IFA. He believes the Gurugram facility to be the company's flagship experience zone for the Indian market.

Hisense plans to showcase its technology during Diwali

To support Hisense's India expansion, customers are welcome to have a hands-on experience with their entire portfolio, well beyond what they would see at a regular electronics store. Instead of just glancing at boxes or specs, now you can step in, play around with the gear, and really see how it fits your life.

With everything from an 116-inch showstopper TV to washing machines, refrigerators, projectors, and air conditioning systems on display, Hisense is planting its flag and making it clear: they’re serious about the Indian market – and they are here to stay.

(Reported by Gohit Kaushik)