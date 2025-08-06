Microsoft Windows PCs to think, see and talk like humans in future: What else to expect? Microsoft has unveiled a futuristic vision for Windows PCs by 2030. With AI-powered features, future devices may interact like Jarvis from Iron Man- seeing, hearing, reasoning, and collaborating.

New Delhi:

Microsoft is working towards making future Windows PCs more intelligent, interactive, and human-like. In a recent YouTube video, David Weston, Corporate Vice President for OS Security at Microsoft, offered a sneak peek into what users can expect from the company’s operating system by the year 2030.

Goodbye typing, hello talking computers

According to Weston, the traditional ways of using computers, typing and clicking might become obsolete. He believes that, in the future, interacting with a PC will feel more natural, like speaking with a real person.

“The world of mousing around and typing will feel as alien as it does to Gen-Z to use MS-DOS,” Weston said.

This transition is already underway with tools like Microsoft Copilot, which bring AI-driven productivity features to Windows. Future versions may allow users to simply speak to their PC to complete tasks, similar to AI assistants seen in sci-fi movies.

AI agents to replace human cybersecurity experts

Weston also predicted that in the next five years, businesses could 'hire' AI agents to act as cybersecurity analysts.

“You’ll be able to hire a security expert, but actually under the hood, it's an AI agent,” he explained.

These AI agents could be assigned tasks over platforms like Microsoft Teams or email, handling threats in real-time, improving security and reducing human workload.

AI: A boon and a security risk

While AI could revolutionise productivity by taking over repetitive tasks, Weston cautioned about its darker side, cybersecurity threats. As quantum computing advances, digital threats could become far more severe.

Microsoft’s answer: Post-quantum encryption

To tackle the upcoming challenges, Microsoft is preparing to implement quantum-safe encryption into Windows. This new form of encryption is designed to protect users from the threats posed by quantum computers.

Although details about Windows 12 remain under wraps, Weston's statements indicate that the future of the operating system is all about intelligent collaboration. From smarter assistants to stronger security, your Windows PC could become a true digital co-pilot.