2kW Solar Panel: Check electricity generation, cost, subsidy and load capacity

New Delhi:

Electricity bills are rising every day for multiple reasons – using multiple gadgets in the household is one primary reason. And if you are tired of seeing your electricity bills going up every month, then switching to rooftop solar is a smart move. More and more homeowners are getting on board, especially with the government’s PM Surya Ghar Yojana making things sweeter by offering subsidies for solar installations.

Thinking about a 2kW solar setup? Let’s break it down to give you a clear picture of how much power you get, what it can run, what it costs and how the subsidy works.

Electricity generation: What can you expect?

Most solar companies say a 1kW system produces about 4 to 5 units of electricity daily, but that's a ballpark figure. The real numbers depend on sunlight, weather, and the efficiency of your panels. For a 2kW system, you’re looking at 8 to 10 units a day. That’s around 240 to 300 units per month if you get decent sun and the system is well-maintained. Of course, these numbers go up and down with the season.

How much does a 2kW solar system cost?

Pricing may vary. If you go for an on-grid setup (the kind that connects to the main power supply), expect to pay between Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 1.3 lakh. If you want a hybrid or off-grid system—ones that use batteries to store power—it’s pricier, usually Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 2.5 lakh. The batteries are what drive the cost higher.

Government subsidy: What's on offer?

Thanks to PM Surya Ghar Yojana, you can snag a subsidy of up to Rs. 50,000 for a 2kW system if your household qualifies. So, say your on-grid setup costs Rs. 1.2 lakh—after subsidy, you’re down to roughly Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 1 lakh. The exact numbers depend on your final bill and whether your install meets government criteria.

What appliances can a 2kW system run?

A 2kW solar unit works well for the average 1BHK or 2BHK home. So, what's it actually power? You can run your refrigerator, water pump, induction cooktop, geyser, TV, lights, ceiling fans, and other smaller gadgets. Just remember, the more high-power devices you run at the same time, the more you push the system’s limit. It all boils down to inverter strength, what you’re plugging in, and how much power those appliances pull.

Can you run an air conditioner on a 2kW solar system?

Here’s where it gets tricky – an AC is a power-hungry beast. Sure, you might squeeze in a 1-ton AC under good sunlight and minimal load, but if you want to run the AC plus other gadgets together, you could max out the system fast. If your home relies on AC often, do some math on your peak power usage before settling for a 2kW setup.

Solar output depends on the weather

Solar panels love sunny days. If it is cloudy, rainy or chilly weather, then the performance drops. Panel direction, angle, and shade also matter. Also, accumulated dirt or dust could mess with performance too, so regular cleaning is required if you install a panel – this would help to keep things running at their best.

Is a 2kW solar system right for you?

If you live in a small home and want to cut those electricity bills, a 2kW rooftop solar system could do the trick. It’s usually enough for everyday appliances and gives you 240 to 300 units monthly if the sun plays nice. But, if your power use is high—think multiple ACs, water heaters, and all gadgets blazing at once—consider going for a bigger system.

Lastly, you must check your monthly usage, rooftop space, what appliances you need running, and whether you prefer on-grid or off-grid. Weigh those factors before you leap.

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