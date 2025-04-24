Free electricity: Calculating solar panels for 1.5 Ton AC and your entire house With electricity rates rising daily, many people are opting to install solar systems in their homes. It's possible to run an air conditioner (AC) on solar panels. If so, how many solar panels would you need for this?

New Delhi:

With the arrival of summer, the need for air conditioning in homes becomes increasingly evident. In North India, temperatures soar from April through September-October, making AC a necessity. However, installing air conditioning also leads to a spike in electricity bills. If you choose to install a 1.5-ton AC unit, expect an average increase of around Rs 100 per day, which adds up to roughly Rs 3,000 over the course of a month. Over six months, your bill could reach approximately Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000. This leads to a common question: how many solar panels do you need to operate an AC unit?

To combat rising electricity costs, many homeowners are turning to solar panels. The good news is that you can not only power your AC but also supply electricity to your entire home using solar energy. However, for this, you will need at least 10 solar panels, which can cost you about Rs 5 lakh. In simple terms, a 5kW solar panel system is necessary to run a 1.5-ton AC.

Here's how you can save on your electricity bill

If you want to eliminate your electricity charges entirely while using your AC, you'll need to install an off-grid solar system. This setup allows you to run all the appliances in your house, including the AC, off the solar panels. Alongside this system, you’ll require a heavy-duty battery paired with a solar inverter to convert the direct current (DC) from the panels into alternating current (AC) to power your home.

At night, the battery will keep supplying electricity, but it will only suffice to run the AC for about 2 to 3 hours. To extend your usage, you might consider installing either an on-grid or a hybrid solar system. For an on-grid system, you'll need to coordinate with the Electricity Department. This way, your home's electricity comes from the main supply during nighttime.

Now, let’s talk about which solar system might be the best fit for you. A hybrid solar system is particularly beneficial, as it offers protection from both high electricity bills and power outages. In this setup, any surplus energy generated from the solar panels during the day can be credited back to the grid, allowing you to use the credited energy at night when demand peaks. Ultimately, the choice of which solar system to install will depend on your specific needs. For an average household, a 5kW solar panel system should be adequate, but if you have more electrical appliances, you may need to install additional panels.

