'Most crushing economic operation': Trump threatens countries against financially assisting Iran

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) warned countries against providing any financial or logistical assistance to Iran, saying they would be subjected to "tremendous economic consequences" and describing the ongoing military action against the Islamic Republic as "most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country".

However, the 80-year-old Republican leader said no one other than him has given Iran a greater opportunity to make a deal. He once again reiterated that Iran's navy, air force and the entire military has been destroyed, and the country is barely "hanging by a thread".

"Oil smuggling, swap lines, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries, front companies — It all needs to stop NOW," Trump said in a long post on Truth Social.

"You know who you are. This will be an ECONOMIC D-DAY, and we need all of our Allies to stand with the United States of America to isolate, and defeat, the Iran threat. These maniacs are on the ropes, and these HISTORIC MEASURES will cripple them and their ability to project terror worldwide," he said, while reiterating that Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.

Trump's remarks came as he warned of 'draconian sanctions' against Iran, indicating that the US can further impose restrictions on the Middle East nation with whom it has been engaged in a conflict since February 28. While speaking at an event earlier in the day, the US President also hailed the naval blockade of Iran and calling it a huge success.

He even maintained that oil rates have largely remained stable despite the disruptions.

"The naval blockade has been extremely effective. Zero--I mean, literally while it's up, and that's been for quite a while, you know, except for a couple of little pauses where we opened it purposely at... with a deal. But the deal didn't terminate... the deal didn't turn out to be what they said. You know, when they tell us one thing, and they do another. But the blockade has been 100% successful," he said.

Trump has been facing tremendous pressure and a report by Wall Street Journal has claimed that the US is considering stopping its actions against Iran if it opens the Strait of Hormuz. On the contrary, Iran has said it is preparing for a long conflict with the US and is ready to drag it on till Trump's presidency ends in 2028.

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