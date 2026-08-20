Joe Root scrips history, surpasses Jacques Kallis in elite list in first Test against Pakistan

Leeds (England):

England and Pakistan kicked off the first Test of their ongoing series by taking on each other on August 19 for the first day. The two sides met at Headingley in Leeds for the clash; the first day ended with Pakistan getting bundled out for a score of 171 and England scoring 112/2 in response.

With day 1 ending, many eyes were set upon veteran batter Joe Root. It is worth noting that, competing in the clash against Pakistan, Root went on to surpass former South Africa cricketer Jacques Kallis in the list of players with the most appearances in Test cricket.

Root now sits in sixth place in the standings with 167 appearances in Test cricket, while Kallis has 166 to his name. It is also worth noting that Root is tied with former England cricketer Stuart Broad, who also has 167 Test appearances to his name.

Notably, Root came out to bat after the fall of the first wicket on the first day of the clash and went on to score 37* runs to his name in 53 deliveries as England ended the day on a score of 112/2.

Josh Tongue opened up on his side’s performance

After the end of the day, England pacer Josh Tongue came forward and talked about his side’s performance in the clash. Tongue was exceptional for England in the first innings as he bowled 9.1 overs, conceded 46 runs, and took five wickets to his name to help limit Pakistan to a score of 171 runs.

“We’ve obviously had a great day, obviously winning the toss this morning. And, how we started this morning, and obviously Ollie Rob was excellent. And I thought as a bowling unit, we were very good and glad that we bowled them out. (On Ollie Robinson’s first-ball wicket and his performance) I know, it’s unbelievable. It’s similar to Lords against New Zealand. He’s obviously an exceptional bowler when he hits his lines and lengths, and he’s shown that today,” Tongue said after the day.

With day 2 approaching, it could be interesting to see how England approaches the day and if the hosts can manage to pile on the runs as the second day rolls around.

Also Read:

Ollie Robinson makes English cricket history, also matches Kapil Dev's 43-year-old feat