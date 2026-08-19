iQOO Z11 launch set for August 20: 50MP OIS camera, 7050mAh battery confirmed

New Delhi:

iQOO is reportedly launching the Z11 in India on August 20, right alongside its new Buds TWS earbuds. The company has confirmed that the Z11 will be launched with a price tag below Rs. 40,000, making it a competitive handset in the mid-range segment.

You will find the phone in the Amazon store, and it will be unveiled in two colour options- Blue and Green. iQOO has already teased a few design highlights: there’s a sleek 3D curved display and a centred hole-punch camera up front.

iQOO Z11: Camera specifications revealed

Around the back, the Z11 packs a dual-camera system led by a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS—great for steady shots. There’s also an 8MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 lens, plus an LED flash. Selfie fans will not be disappointed either, as the device will feature a 32MP front shooter, tucked neatly into the display’s punch-hole.

MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo and 7,050mAh battery

Under the hood, the Z11 runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset, paired up with a massive 7,050mAh BlueVolt battery. That’s a lot of juice, so you will not have to hunt for a charger all day.

iQOO is said to be focusing on performance here, though they have not spill all the details on RAM, storage, or charging speeds just yet.

IP68 and IP69 ratings, long-term software support

Durability is also a big selling point. The Z11 comes with both IP68 and IP69 ratings, which means it’s well-protected against dust and water, and iQOO is calling it “military-grade durable.”

On the software side, buyers can relax knowing the Z11 will get 3-years of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. That’s a long support window, which is actually a pretty big deal in this price range.

iQOO Buds to offer up to 50 hours of battery life

And if you are eyeing the new iQOO Buds, they are launching on the same day. The company says that you will get up to 50 hours of total battery life on a single charge with the case. Listen to music for 12 hours straight or talk for up to 7 hours; a quick 10-minute charge will top you up for 4 hours of playtime for music. The earbuds will come with a pebble-shaped case in sleek black.

ALSO READ:

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra launch date confirmed for August 10: 9000mAh battery, Dimensity 9500 tipped

iQOO Z11 Lite Review: Big battery, useful AI features, HD+ display and more

iQOO 16T could debut with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 or Dimensity 9600: Key features surface online