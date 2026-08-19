CMF Buds Neo set to launch on August 20: 5 Upgrades you must know

New Delhi:

CMF by Nothing, the sub-brand of Nothing, is reportedly gearing up to launch the Buds Neo in the Indian market on August 20 at noon (12PM). These are shaping up to be the brand’s most affordable true wireless earbuds yet, although the company has not dropped any official details on price or features just yet. They have teased the design and charging case, giving fans something to look forward to at the launch event.

CMF Buds Neo: Design teased

From the teasers, the Buds Neo stand out with their white stems and orange ear tips – a classic CMF move. The charging case sports a bold circular element on its side, which people are guessing could be a physical control dial, much like the Smart Dial from the Buds Pro 2. If that’s the case, you will probably be able to adjust volume, skip tracks, or manage noise control right from the case itself. And with teaser videos showing the circle in orange, cyan, and black, those might just end up as the case colour options.

CMF Buds Neo: 5 Upgrades to look for in the new buds

1. Smart dial on the charging case: Seems like CMF wants to bring their Smart Dial to the Buds Neo case, just like they did with the Buds Pro 2. With this dial, you can adjust the volume, skip tracks, and tweak noise-cancelling settings right from the case—no need to fiddle with your phone.

2. Better noise control: Get ready for serious noise isolation. CMF seems set on delivering better noise control, so you get less background chatter whether you're blasting music or taking a work call.

3. Longer battery life: Nobody likes charging in the middle of the day. The new Buds Neo hint at extended playback times, both for the earbuds and the case. More time listening, less time plugged in.

4. Sharper audio performance: CMF wants you to actually hear the difference with the new drivers and better audio tuning- richer bass, clearer vocals, and a smoother, more balanced sound. If you thought the last version sounded good, these should raise the bar.

5. Fresh design and colour choices: CMF has been teasing white stems with bright orange ear tips. There are even talks of the case coming in Orange, Cyan and Black. Sounds like the Buds Neo will stand out with a bold new look and plenty of color options.

BIS listing hints at Indian manufacturing

On the certification side, the Buds Neo have popped up in databases across India and Indonesia. The BIS listing in India actually names Optiemus Electronics Limited as the manufacturer, based out of Noida. This points toward local manufacturing, but CMF has not come out and confirmed anything yet.

(Image Source : CMF BY NOTHING)CMF Buds Neo

What we know about the features

Features are still anyone’s guess – like no word on drivers, battery, ANC, connectivity, or audio codecs for now. Previous leaks hint these buds will be priced lower than other CMF audio gear, but we will have to wait for the launch to get the numbers.

One thing’s clear: CMF is targeting budget buyers with the Buds Neo. Mark your calendar for August 20 at 12 pm IST—you will get all the details then.

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