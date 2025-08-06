Xiaomi India unleashes new REDMI logo after 11 years of existence: Details Xiaomi India has unveiled a fresh brand identity for its popular Redmi series, with a new redesigned logo that symbolises the brand's growth and connection with India’s evolving youth. The rebranding comes ahead of the Redmi 15 launch on August 19, marking a new phase in Redmi’s journey.

Xiaomi India has reportedly announced a refreshed visual identity for its popular Redmi brand, signalling a new chapter in its journey. The update includes a newly designed logo that reflects the evolution of Redmi and its deeper connection with a modern, ambitious generation of Indian users.

Celebrating 11 years of growth and innovation

Since Redmi entered the Indian market in 2014 (more than a decade back), the brand has made technology more accessible to millions of users in the country. With over 220 million Redmi devices sold in India so far, and 1.1 billion smartphones being shipped worldwide, Redmi has claimed to become a household name known for economically priced devices with great performance.

New logo that symbolises growth and resilience

The new logo and identity are designed to resonate with a new India—resilient, forward-thinking, and ready to lead. According to Xiaomi India’s Chief Operating Officer Sudhin Mathur, the rebranding captures the essence of both the brand’s evolution and the maturity of its user base.

“Redmi has always stood for making the impossible possible… Today, those users have grown, and so have we,” said Mathur.

Aligning with India’s young and determined generation

Xiaomi believes this rebranding reflects a shift in how it understands and serves the Indian market. The new visual identity aligns with a generation that’s no longer just dreaming but actively shaping its future with clarity and determination.

Redmi 15 to launch with new identity on August 19

The rebranding sets the stage for the much-anticipated Redmi 15 launch, which is scheduled for August 19 (2025). This will be the first device from the company that embodies the updated identity, signalling Xiaomi’s commitment to a future-focused user experience.

With a legacy of affordability, innovation, and trust, the new Redmi identity aims to stay true to its roots while embracing the aspirations of a new India.