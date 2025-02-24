Apple removes 1,35,000 apps from App Store in significant action, its largest such removal to date If you use an iPhone, there is some important news for you. Apple has made a significant move since the launch of the App Store by removing 135,000 apps from the platform. The company had set a deadline of February 17 for these apps to comply with its guidelines.

Action taken in response to EU guidelines

It’s important to note that under EU regulations, app developers are required to disclose their trade status. This means that to list their apps on the App Store, developers must provide essential details, such as their address, email ID, and phone number. Failure to submit this information has resulted in the prohibition of their apps.

A Digital Services Act has been introduced for online platforms in Europe. While it was temporarily enforced in 2023, it became fully effective on February 17, 2025. This timeline is why app developers were given until February 17 to comply.

Apple has made it clear that the apps will remain banned until the necessary trader information is provided. This action represents the most extensive measure taken by Apple since the inception of the App Store.

