Vivo X200 Ultra may offer a feature similar to iPhone 16 Smartphone manufacturer Vivo is expected to launch the Vivo X200 Ultra soon. If the leaks are accurate, Vivo may release it with features similar to those of the Apple iPhone 16.

There has been a steady stream of news regarding the upcoming Vivo X200 Ultra smartphone from the renowned manufacturer Vivo. The device has already generated significant buzz ahead of its official launch, having appeared on multiple certification websites.

Details about the Vivo X200 Ultra have begun to surface, with notable insights shared by well-known tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo. If the leaks hold true, this new Vivo smartphone is expected to feature an action button akin to that of the iPhone 16, which is designed to simplify various tasks for users.

The action button on the Vivo X200 Ultra is anticipated to be positioned on the bottom right side of the frame. It will enable users to perform multiple functions, including capturing photos. For context, Apple incorporates similar action buttons in its iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series, allowing quick access to functions like launching the camera app and activating Do Not Disturb mode.

On the performance front, the Vivo X200 Ultra is reported to come with a triple-camera setup. This includes two 50-megapixel sensors and a remarkable 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. Additionally, the device is expected to be powered by the robust MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset.

Being a premium flagship offering, the Vivo X200 Ultra may feature storage options of up to 2TB and as much as 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Its display is likely to be a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO OLED, and the smartphone is set to boast IP65, IP68, and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. Additionally, it will support 90W fast charging complemented by a sizable 6000mAh battery.

In other news, boAt has launched its smart tag in the Indian market, aiming to compete with established products such as the Apple AirTag, Jio Air Tag, and Samsung Air Tag, all offered at a competitive price. The boAt TAG provides similar functionality to its competitors, enabling users to track misplaced items like wallets and keys.

ALSO READ: iPhone 16e in Pakistan may surprise you; Find out where it is being offered at most competitive price