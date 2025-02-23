iPhone 16e in Pakistan may surprise you; Find out where it is being offered at most competitive price Apple has launched the iPhone 16e, offering three storage variants. The price of the base variant in India is Rs 59,900. You'll be surprised to learn the price of the iPhone 16e in Pakistan.

Apple has officially introduced the iPhone 16e on February 19 after much anticipation. Initially, it was thought that this smartphone would launch as the iPhone SE 4, but that did not happen. Instead, Apple has included this new device in the iPhone 16 series. Although it is the most affordable iPhone offered by the company, its price in Pakistan may come as a surprise.

In India, the iPhone 16e has been launched at a starting price of Rs 59,900. While it is considered a budget-friendly option, the pricing turned out to be slightly higher than expected. In Pakistan, to purchase the base model of this latest iPhone, you'll need to fork out over one and a half lakh rupees.

iPhone 16e in India

The tech giant has released the iPhone 16e in three storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, all with 8GB of RAM. In India, the price of the 128GB variant is set at Rs 59,900, while the 256GB variant costs Rs 69,900, and the 512GB variant comes in at Rs 89,900.

iPhone 16e price in Pakistan

When it comes to the price of the iPhone 16e in Pakistan, things are a bit steeper. For the base variant, you'll have to spend about 1,67,000 Pakistani rupees. The 256GB version will set you back 1,95,000 Pakistani rupees, and if you opt for the top-tier 512GB model, prepare to pay around 2,51,000 Pakistani rupees. The significant price increase for iPhones in Pakistan can largely be attributed to the declining value of the Pakistani rupee against the dollar, making it considerably more expensive compared to prices in India.

Let’s take a look at the iPhone 16e's pricing in various countries. In the USA, the starting price is USD 599, which roughly translates to about Rs 52,063. Launched in Dubai, the base model retails for AED 2,599, or around Rs 61,476. In Canada, it is priced at CAD 899, approximately Rs 54,926. In Vietnam, the base variant sells for VND 16,999,000, around Rs 57,898. Lastly, in Hong Kong, the iPhone 16e is available for HKD 5,099, which is roughly Rs 56,970.

ALSO READ: BSNL's 3 new plans disrupt private telecom companies, attracting millions of users