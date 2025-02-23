BSNL's 3 new plans disrupt private telecom companies, attracting millions of users BSNL offers a variety of excellent recharge plans for its millions of customers. Today, we will discuss three specific plans that pose significant competition to private companies. These plans come with numerous benefits for users.

Since private telecom companies have raised their recharge plan prices, BSNL has experienced a resurgence in popularity. Over the past six to seven months, this government-run company has been making headlines. Thanks to its affordable plans, BSNL has attracted millions of new subscribers. The telecom giant continues to roll out innovative plans that are putting pressure on competitors like Jio, Airtel, and Vi.

BSNL offers a variety of recharge plans suitable for its vast customer base, catering to both budget-conscious and premium users. Additionally, there are numerous options for long validity in its lineup. Today, we will highlight three of BSNL's long-term plans that are becoming significant challenges for private telecom companies.

BSNL's 150-day plan

One of BSNL's popular offerings is its 150-day plan, priced at Rs 397. This plan frees customers from the hassle of frequent recharges for five months. For the first 30 days, users enjoy free calling and daily 2GB of data, along with 100 free SMS every day.

BSNL's 160-day plan

Another attractive option is BSNL’s 160-day plan, which costs Rs 997. This plan allows customers to make unlimited calls to any network for the entire 160-day period. Additionally, users receive 2GB of data each day, making it an ideal choice for those seeking both free calling and data.

BSNL's 180-day plan

Lastly, BSNL offers a plan with a remarkable 180-day validity for Rs 897. This plan provides unlimited free calling across all networks for the entire duration. In addition, subscribers benefit from a total of 90GB of data and 100 free SMS daily, combining ample talk time and data for an extended period.

With these attractive offerings, BSNL is certainly giving private telecom companies a run for their money.

