Virat Kohli named in Delhi's squad for first two Vijay Hazare Trophy games, Rishabh Pant to captain Virat Kohli is set to feature for Delhi in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy as he has been named in the squad for the first two matches of the tournament.

New Delhi:

Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini have confirmed their availability for the first two rounds of the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy as the India internationals have been named in Delhi's squad.

Pant has been appointed the captain for the team, which was released by the Delhi & District Cricket Association for the first two matches of the season that gets underway on December 24.

Delhi's squad for first two matches:

Rishabh Pant (C), Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Ayush Badoni (vice-captain), Arpit Rana, Yash Dhull, Sarthak Ranjan, Priyansh Arya, Tejasvi Singh (wk), Nitish Rana, Hritik Shokeen, Harsh Tyagi, Simarjeet Singh, Prince Yadav, Divij Mehra, Ayush Doseja, Vaibhav Kandpal, Rohan Rana and Anuj Rawat

*Harshit Rana will join the squad as and when he becomes available.