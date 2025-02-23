SIM card rules: New regulations prohibit sale by unregistered individuals The new SIM card rules aim to curb cyber fraud in the country. Airtel, Jio, and Vi have registered all individuals associated with the issuance of their SIM cards, while BSNL is lagging behind.

Cyber fraud has seen a significant rise in India recently, prompting the government to implement various measures to tackle this issue. In a recent move, the government instructed all telecom operators across the country to register anyone involved in issuing SIM cards to customers. Although this directive isn't new, the deadline for compliance has been extended to March 31, 2025.

This updated directive aims to tighten the rules surrounding SIM issuance to combat cyber fraud effectively. Additionally, the government plans to take action against individuals who have more than 9 SIM SIM cards registered in their name.

Under the new regulations, telecom companies must register their agents, franchisees, and SIM card distributors. This introduces an added layer of transparency and security in the SIM issuance process in India. So far, private telecom operators like Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Bharti Airtel have completed their registrations, while Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) still has some catching up to do.

To assist BSNL, the government has granted an additional two months for them to register their SIM dealers. Starting April 1, 2025, only registered SIM card distributors will be authorized to provide SIMs to customers.

The government has introduced multiple layers of security for acquiring SIM cards in India. It's no longer just the customers who need to undergo KYC processes; the distributors must also be verified.

In other news, set-top box users throughout the country can now breathe easier. Switching service providers no longer means having to replace their entire set-top box. In the past, customers who moved from Tata Sky to Airtel, for instance, faced the hassle of changing their entire setup. Thankfully, that inconvenience has been eliminated. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has proposed that consumers be allowed to keep the same set-top box when changing service providers, while also encouraging the voluntary sharing of infrastructure among broadcasters.

ALSO READ: iPhone 16e for Rs 60,000: Missing features you need to know before getting one for yourself