Government blames internal rostering disruptions for IndiGo crisis: 'Accountability will be ensured'

New Delhi:

The government on Tuesday blamed IndiGo’s internal rostering disruptions for the mass cancellations and delays that the airline has been witnessing for the last eight days. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said operations were stabilising fast and IndiGo is being held accountable for the crisis.

Naidu said show cause notices were issued to the senior officials of the airline, seeking their response over the crisis.

"I would like to inform this august House that the disruption caused by IndiGo's recent operational failures is now rapidly stabilising. Accountability will be ensured. DGCA has issued show cause notices to IndiGo's senior leadership and commenced a detailed enforcement investigation. Depending on the outcome, strict and appropriate action, as empowered under the aircraft rules and act, will be taken," Naidu said while addressing the issue in the lower house.

"No airline, however large, will be permitted to cause such hardship to passengers through planning failures, non-compliance or non-adherence to statutory provisions," he added.

IndiGo asked to reduce flights by 5%

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked IndiGo to reduce its flights by 5 per cent amid the mounting crisis. Besides, the government has sought a revised schedule of the airline by 5 pm on Monday.

"It was observed that, as per the Winter Schedule (WS) 2025 issued by DGCA, 15,014 departures per week were approved for M/s Indigo, amounting to 64,346 flights approved for the month of November 2025. Whereas, as per the operational data submitted by Indigo, it has been observed that 59,438 flights were actually operated during November 2025, with 951 flight cancellations recorded during the month," the notification read.

"Whereas, as compared to SS25. Indigo was allowed an enhancement of the schedule by 6% with 403 aircraft as against 351 aircraft in SS25. However, it has been observed that the airline could operate only 339 aircraft in October 2025 and 344 aircraft in November 2025.

From the above, it is inferred that Indigo has increased its departures by 9.66% in comparison to Winter Schedule 24 (WS 24) and by 6.05% in relation to Summer Schedule 25 (SS 25). However, the airline has not demonstrated an ability to operate these schedules efficiently. Therefore, it is directed to reduce the schedule by 5% across sectors, especially on high-demand, high-frequency flights, and to avoid single-flight operations on a sector by Indigo," it added.

