Vikram Bhatt, wife Shwetambari sent to 7-day police custody in Rs 30 crore fraud case: Details Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari Bhatt, were remanded to police custody for 7 days by a local court in Udaipur on Tuesday in connection with the alleged fraud case. Read on for the details.

New Delhi:

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari Bhatt, have indulged in a legal mess. In connection with an alleged fraud case exceeding Rs 30 crore, the couple have been sent to the seven-day police custody by a local court in Udaipur on Tuesday.

For the unversed, Vikram and his wife were arrested in Mumbai on December 7, 2025. They were brought to Udaipur by a police team late Monday night and appeared in the ACJM court on Tuesday afternoon.

Also Read: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt named in Rs 30 crore fraud complaint: Here's what happened

Vikram Bhatt and wife to appear in court on December 16

A prosecution lawyer said the police told the court they needed time to recover bills, documents, and electronic devices from Bhatt’s Mumbai office. On the basis of this, the court granted seven days of police custody. The couple will be brought back to court on December 16.

Vikram Bhatt, wife Shwetambari arrested in Mumbai

Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari were arrested in Mumbai by a police team led by Deputy SP Chhagan Rajpurohit. The team travelled from Udaipur and detained the couple on December 7.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Vikram Bhatt, wife Shwetambari arrested for allegedly duping Rajasthan doctor of Rs 30 crore in fraud case