TRAI recommends interoperable set-top boxes, DTH users will get relief

Set-top box users across the nation can now breathe a sigh of relief. They no longer have to replace their set-top boxes when switching service providers. Previously, customers who moved from Tata Sky to Airtel, for example, had to change their entire set-top box. This hassle has now been lifted. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended that consumers be allowed to use the same set-top box across different service providers, alongside promoting the voluntary sharing of infrastructure among broadcasters. Additionally, TRAI has proposed lowering the minimum net worth requirement for IPTV service providers, further easing the burden of needing to change equipment.

In a push to streamline operations, TRAI recently outlined its recommendations regarding service authorities for broadcasting services under the Telecommunications Act of 2023, which replaces the outdated Telegraph Act of 1885.

These recommendations seek to spur growth within the broadcasting sector and simplify business operations. TRAI advocates for the voluntary sharing of infrastructure among broadcasting service providers and telecom infrastructure operators, emphasising that where it's technically and financially viable, sharing should be the norm.

Moreover, the recommendations aim to enhance consumer choice in television channel distribution while minimizing electronic waste by allowing the use of a single set-top box with multiple service providers.

TRAI has also suggested eliminating the Rs 100 crore minimum net worth requirement for Internet Service Providers wishing to offer IPTV services, and has called for improvements in the technical capabilities of radio broadcasting services.

In other news, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has implemented stricter regulations to address unsolicited commercial communication. The authority has introduced fines of up to Rs 10 lakh for entities involved in marketing calls. Additionally, a new Do-Not-Disturb (DND) app has been launched, enabling mobile users to customize their preferences regarding marketing calls.

