iPhone 16e for Rs 60,000: Missing features you need to know before getting one for yourself Apple recently launched the iPhone 16e, offering it at a significantly lower price compared to other models in the series. Let's take a look at the features that are absent, which contribute to its more affordable price.

Apple has recently launched the iPhone 16e globally, including in India, making it the most budget-friendly option in the iPhone lineup. Priced significantly lower than its counterparts, it’s being touted as the cheapest iPhone ever. But have you ever wondered how Apple managed to offer such a premium device at a much lower price? The answer lies in the features that are absent from this model. Let’s delve into the details.

iPhone 16e pricing

First up, let's discuss the pricing. The iPhone 16e comes in three storage variants, all equipped with 8GB of RAM. The price points are set at Rs 59,900 for 128GB storage, Rs 69,900 for 256GB storage, and Rs 89,900 for 512GB storage.

While the iPhone 16e is included in the iPhone 16 series, it noticeably lacks several features found in the more expensive models. These omissions are what allow it to be offered at a significantly lower price. Here’s a closer look at what’s missing.

Features missing in iPhone 16e

One notable absence is the Dynamic Island feature; instead, the display sports a traditional notch, giving it a somewhat outdated appearance. The Dynamic Island is featured in all other models within the iPhone 16 series. Another omission is the MagSafe charging capability. While the iPhone 16e does support wireless charging, it only works with the original QI stand, which might be a letdown for some users. Interestingly, the iPhone 16e is powered by the A18 Bionic chipset, the same as in other iPhone 16 models. However, reports suggest that the chipset has been modified for this cheaper version, featuring a 4-core GPU compared to the 5-core GPU found in the standard iPhone 16. This difference could impact performance in graphics-intensive tasks. Moreover, the iPhone 16e is available in just two colour options: black and white. In contrast, the iPhone 16 series boasts a wider array of colours, including Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, Black, and White. Lastly, the iPhone 16e comes with a single camera setup, reminiscent of the older SE model. In comparison, even the base variant of the iPhone 16 series sports a dual camera setup, making the new model feel a bit dated in that department.

ALSO READ: iPhones get Google's Circle to Search-like feature with new update