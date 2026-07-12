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ARG vs SUI FIFA World Cup LIVE: Lionel Messi in action as Argentina look to book semi-final berth

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Updated:

The stage is set for the fourth quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Defending champions Argentina are taking on Switzerland in the clash at the Kansas City Stadium, and both sides will look to put in their best performance in the game.

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

Argentina and Switzerland are taking on each other in the quarter-final of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. The clash sees defending champions Argentina taking on Switzerland in the Kansas City Stadium, and both sides will look to put in their best performance. It is worth noting that Argentina are coming on the back of a thrilling win over Egypt in the round of 16 stage, and it could be interesting to see how they fare in the upcoming game. 

As for Switzerland, the side will be coming into the game on the back of a win against Colombia. Switzerland managed to register a win on penalties, and they would aim to push Argentina to the limit as well, The defending champions will not be underestimating the Swiss here.

 

 

Live updates :ARG vs SUI FIFA World Cup LIVE: Lionel Messi in action as Argentina look to book semi-final berth

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  • 6:23 AM (IST)Jul 12, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026! Argentina is taking on Switzerland at the Kansas City Stadium, and both sides will hope to put in their best performances.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Argentina Football Switzerland Lionel Messi
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