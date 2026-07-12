ARG vs SUI FIFA World Cup LIVE: Lionel Messi in action as Argentina look to book semi-final berth

New Delhi:

Argentina and Switzerland are taking on each other in the quarter-final of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. The clash sees defending champions Argentina taking on Switzerland in the Kansas City Stadium, and both sides will look to put in their best performance. It is worth noting that Argentina are coming on the back of a thrilling win over Egypt in the round of 16 stage, and it could be interesting to see how they fare in the upcoming game.

As for Switzerland, the side will be coming into the game on the back of a win against Colombia. Switzerland managed to register a win on penalties, and they would aim to push Argentina to the limit as well, The defending champions will not be underestimating the Swiss here.