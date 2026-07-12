UP CM Yogi Adityanath to launch 'Maha Vriksharopan 2026' initiative today to plant 35 crore trees in state

New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday will launch the 'Maha Vriksharopan 2026' initiative to plant 35 trees across the state under the scheme 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (One tree in the name of mother), the CM said in an X post on Saturday.

Launching the event in Gorakhpur, Yogi will also establish the 'Holy Triveni Plantations Development Garden' in the district. The UP CM will further hand certificates to local farmers under the Carbon Credit Scheme. "The abode of penance of Shivavatar Mahayogi Guru Shri Gorakhnath Ji, Gorakhpur, will tomorrow inaugurate the statewide 'Tree Plantation Mahayagya-2026,'" CM Yogi said in an X post.

"This green Mahayagya, with the target of planting 350 million saplings, is a public festival of gratitude towards nature, responsibility towards future generations, and the resolve for a 'Developed Uttar Pradesh'. Turning the clarion call of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, 'One Tree in the Name of Mother', into a life value, plant at least one sapling and take a pledge for its protection. Planting a sapling is creation; protecting it is culture.

"One sapling planted by you will become shade, life-giving oxygen, and the foundation of life for future generations. Come, let us transform this green Mahayagya into a people's movement through our participation and become partners in building a green, prosperous, and developed Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Yogi hits out at previous governments for stalling growth in Kushinagar

The CM stated that the growth opportunities, including that of employment, are now reaching beyond Noida and Ghaziabad to districts like Kushinagar and Gorakhpur, while alleging that the previous of stalling the growth. "If the previous governments had taken interest, the youth of Kushinagar would not have migrated. Today, when recruitment takes place in the UP Police or any examination is conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, and I distribute appointment letters in Lucknow, it gives me immense joy to see a youth from Kushinagar also receiving an appointment letter," CM Yogi said.

He criticised the previous governments for showing no 'initiative' towards development projects. "Before 2017, there was no initiative on their part. That is why there was no investment either, and development works had come to a standstill," he said.

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