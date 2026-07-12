Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again, attacks Cyprus-flagged ship; US responds with fresh strikes

Washington:

The United States launched a fresh wave of retaliatory strikes against Iran after Tehran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces attacked the Cyprus-flagged container vessel M/V GFS Galaxy in the strategic waterway.

Cew member missing

According to an official post on X by US Central Command (CENTCOM), a civilian crew member is missing, and the vessel is unable to continue its journey due to an onboard fire and significant engine room damage.

"At 7:15 p.m. ET today, US Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM stated.

CENTCOM added that Iran had been provided an opportunity to demonstrate adherence to the Memorandum of Understanding after being held accountable for earlier attacks on commercial vessels, but had "again failed."

"In response, the United States is imposing a heavy cost by continuing to degrade Iran's ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the strait. The strikes are being carried out at the direction of the Commander in Chief," said the 'X' post.

Replying to CENTCOM's 'X' post, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote, "Iran made a poor choice. Now they pay."

Replying to CENTCOM's 'X' post, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote, "Iran made a poor choice. Now they pay."

Meanwhile, Iran's Mehr News Agency reported that explosions were heard on Qeshm Island, while state broadcaster IRIB said three explosions rocked Bandar Abbas and two more were reported in Sirik, indicating a fresh wave of blasts in southern Iran.

Iran closes Hormuz until further notice

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz "until further notice," stating that the strategic waterway would remain shut until the United States ends its "interference" in the West Asia region, Press TV reported.

According to an IRGC statement, the decision was taken "in light of the security situation resulting from the unlawful intervention of foreign powers." "The Strait of Hormuz has been closed until further notice and will remain closed until the United States ends its intervention in the region. No vessel will be permitted to transit the strait," the statement said, as quoted by Press TV.

The IRGC Navy also warned against any further military action against Iran under the pretext of the waterway's closure, saying such actions would draw a strong response. "Should the aggressor enemy exploit this development, which it, itself, has caused, as a pretext for committing another act of aggression against us, it will be met with a forceful response, and additional enemy bases in the region will be targeted," the statement added.

The IRGC further said that responsibility for any consequences arising from the situation would rest with the United States, Israel, and countries hosting military facilities allegedly used for operations against Iran, Press TV reported.

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