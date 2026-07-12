Two dead, four injured in mass shooting at street festival in Canada's Toronto, suspect at large

Toronto:

A shooting near Toronto's annual Salsa on St. Clair street festival left two people dead and four others injured, prompting a massive police response and a search for the suspect or suspects.

According to Toronto Police, officers responded to reports of gunfire near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue, where the popular Salsa on St. Clair festival was underway. At the scene, police found six people suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities have launched an investigation and are actively searching for those responsible.

Officers initially urged the public to avoid the area while they responded. Police later said the scene had been secured but cautioned that a suspect or suspects had not been apprehended.

A large police presence remained in the area near Salsa in Toronto, a Latino themed cultural celebration.

"I am devastated by the senseless violence at the Salsa on St. Clair Festival that has claimed two lives and injured others," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a social media post. "My thoughts are with the victims, their families and everyone affected.

Toronto, Canada's largest city, is among North America's safest major cities. Fatal shootings, particularly those involving multiple victims in public, are relatively rare.