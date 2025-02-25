Gmail to stop using SMS for two-factor authentication: Why it matters Gmail will soon stop using SMS for two-factor authentication due to various security risks. The company plans to replace it with QR codes.

If you’re a Gmail user, there’s some important news for you. Google is making changes to its two-factor authentication system in Gmail, and they will no longer support SMS-based verification. This method has been a long-standing option for users to verify their identity, but it comes with substantial security risks.

Ross Richendrfer, a spokesperson for Gmail, explained to Forbes that the goal is to reduce the impact of widespread SMS abuse globally. For now, Google will implement a solution involving QR codes. Instead of entering a phone number to receive a text message with a verification code, users will scan a QR code with their smartphones. While this method still relies on smartphones, it eliminates the vulnerabilities associated with SMS messages.

Challenges associated with SMS for two factor authentication

There are several challenges tied to using SMS for two-factor authentication.

Criminals can intercept messages by tricking mobile carriers into switching a phone number to a different device.

They can also exploit the system through a scheme called "traffic pumping," which enables them to manipulate providers into sending multiple SMS messages to a number they control, allowing them to profit from each text, as noted by Google.

Given the vast number of SMS messages the company sends for user verification and to curb mass account creation for spam, it’s clear that SMS carries significant risks.

In other news, Eutelsat has successfully tested 5G connectivity using satellite technology, marking a significant advancement in the field. The Eutelsat Group carried out the world's first trial of 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN) technology, which relied on Eutelsat OneWeb's low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. This achievement is a crucial step toward establishing a standard for 5G NTN technology.

