Xiaomi 15 series, designed to compete with iPhone 16, will be launched next month in India Xiaomi's 15 series will soon be launched globally, including India. The company has confirmed the launch date for this flagship series, which competes with the iPhone 16. This series was originally launched in China in October of last year.

The wait for the Xiaomi 15 Series is finally coming to an end after four long months. This flagship smartphone series made its debut in China back in October last year and is set to launch globally, including in India, on March 2. Xiaomi has confirmed this exciting news via their official post on X, stating, "Get ready to experience the next pinnacle!" The launch will take place at 6:30 PM Indian time.

This series is designed with a strong focus on camera capabilities, positioning itself to compete against other flagship devices like the iPhone 16, OnePlus 13, and Samsung Galaxy S25. In addition to the standard Xiaomi 15, the company may also unveil the Xiaomi 15 Pro or Xiaomi 15 Ultra during the global launch.

In the first phase, Xiaomi introduced two models—the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro—specifically for the Chinese market, both of which share a similar design and feature set. This series has been launched in China starting at a price of RMB 4499, roughly translating to around Rs 53,000.

Xiaomi 15 specifications

The Xiaomi 15 boasts a 6.36-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K, offering an impressive peak brightness of 3200 nits and supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 15 Pro features a larger 6.73-inch micro-curved OLED screen with a 2K resolution, also supporting a 120Hz refresh rate.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, both smartphones come with 16GB of RAM and options for 1TB of internal storage. The Pro model is equipped with a robust 6100mAh battery, while the standard model has a 5400mAh battery, and both support 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Each smartphone is fitted with a triple rear camera setup featuring Leica sensor support. The Xiaomi 15 includes a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera. Conversely, the Xiaomi 15 Pro has a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a sophisticated 50MP periscope telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, both models are equipped with a 32MP camera.

ALSO READ: SIM card fraud: DoT shares tips to prevent cybercriminals from using your documents