SIM card fraud: DoT shares tips to prevent cybercriminals from using your documents The DoT has warned millions of mobile users about how to block fake SIM cards issued in their name. The Department of Telecommunications has stated that your documents could be misused.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has alerted millions of mobile users about a growing threat: cybercriminals can issue fake SIM cards using your identity. These SIM cards, obtained through counterfeit documents, can facilitate cyber fraud, potentially leading to serious issues for you. To raise awareness, the Department has shared a video on social media, detailing steps to safeguard against this threat.

In a post from its official X handle, the DoT emphasized that cybercriminals can exploit your documents to create fraudulent SIM cards. Such fake cards can be employed for various cyber scams. To protect yourself, it's advisable to visit the Sanchar Sathi portal provided by the Department of Telecommunications and check for any active SIM cards registered in your name. If you notice any unfamiliar numbers associated with your identity, report them immediately via the Sanchar Sathi portal or app launched by the Central Government.

Here’s how to identify a fake SIM card issued in your name:

The Department of Telecommunications has laid out a straightforward process in its video. To begin, access the Sanchar Saathi (https://sancharsaathi.gov.in/) portal or the app and follow these steps:

Go to the Sanchar Saathi web portal or app. Look for the option labeled "Know Mobile Connections in Your Name." After selecting this, a new window from TAFCOP will appear. Enter your mobile number along with the captcha provided. Next, input the OTP sent to your number to log in. You will then see a list of all SIM cards registered in your name.

If you spot any unauthorized numbers, you can request their removal by marking them as "Not Required." Once the DoT and telecom companies receive your request, they will take appropriate action and block the fraudulent number.

Keep these tips in mind:

Always share your documents cautiously when obtaining a mobile number or during banking or official activities.

Make sure to use a masked Aadhaar card to prevent misuse of your Aadhaar number.

If you suspect your documents have been compromised, don't hesitate to report the issue immediately by calling helpline number 1930.

The Home Ministry has introduced this helpline to help protect individuals from cybercrime risks.

ALSO READ: Airtel offers 6 months of free Apple TV+ with select plans, delighting millions of users