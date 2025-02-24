Airtel offers 6 months of free Apple TV+ with select plans, delighting millions of users Airtel now offers free subscriptions to Apple TV+ and Apple Music for millions of users. Additionally, many plans include free subscriptions to more than 23 OTT apps.

Airtel users are in for an exciting treat, as crores of them will soon enjoy a complimentary subscription to Apple TV+ through various plans. Bharti Airtel has teamed up with Apple, announcing a new partnership that offers Apple TV+ subscriptions free of charge in numerous postpaid and home Wi-Fi packages. Additionally, users will gain access to a range of other streaming platforms, including Jio Hotstar, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix. The companies revealed that Airtel subscribers can enjoy both Apple TV+ and Apple Music without any cost for a period of six months.

With this collaboration, Airtel users can dive into Apple TV+'s exclusive offerings, which feature a rich array of dramas, comedies, films, documentaries, and delightful content for children and families. Consumers will also be treated to Apple Music's diverse library, available in English, Hindi, and more, ensuring a fantastic listening experience. Through this initiative, users can watch acclaimed original series and films on Apple TV+, including award-winning hits like “Ted Lasso,” “Severance,” “The Morning Show,” “Slow Horses,” “Silo,” “Shrinking,” and “Disclaimer,” among others.

Moreover, they can catch the latest movies such as “Wolves” and “The Gorge.” Alongside this, subscribers will receive six months of free Apple Music, which boasts an impressive selection of Indian and international tracks, curated playlists, artist interviews, Apple Music Radio, Apple Music Sing features, time-synced lyrics, lossless audio, and immersive spatial audio experiences.

Home Wi-Fi plans

Plans Speed Linear TV benefits OTT benefits Rs 999 plan Up to 200Mbps - Apple TV+, ZEE5, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, 23+ OTTs and more Rs 1,099 plan Up to 200Mbps 350+ TV channels (including HD) Apple TV+, ZEE5, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, 23+ OTTs and more Rs 1,599 plan Up to 300Mbps 350+ TV channels (including HD) Apple TV+, ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, 23+ OTTs and more Rs 3999 plan Up to 1Gbps 350+ TV channels (including HD) Apple TV+, ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, 23+ OTTs and more

Postpaid Plans

Plans Data benefits Add-on connections OTT benefits Rs 999 plan 150GB 2 Apple TV+, Apple Music, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, Xstream Play Unlimited (20+ OTTs) and more Rs 1,199 plan 190GB 3 Apple TV+, Apple Music, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, Xstream Play Unlimited (20+ OTTs) and more Rs 1,399 plan 240GB 3 Apple TV+, Apple Music, Netflix Basic Unlimited, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, Xstream Play Unlimited (20+ OTTs) and more Rs 1,749 plan 320GB 4 Apple TV+, Apple Music, Netflix Basic Unlimited, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, Xstream Play Unlimited (20+ OTTs) and more

All users will benefit from unlimited calling and free national roaming.

ALSO READ: Redmi Note 13 Pro gets massive discount, available for just Rs 15,000