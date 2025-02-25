5G connectivity trail from space successful, ahead of satellite internet rollout in India India's government is working to soon allow the operation of satellite internet in the country. Ahead of its rollout, Eutelsat Group has successfully conducted a 5G connectivity trial from space.

India is poised to launch its satellite internet service imminently. Even before its rollout, a company has successfully tested 5G connectivity via satellite. The successful execution of the world's first trial of 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN) technology was conducted by Eutelsat Group. This trial utilized Eutelsat OneWeb low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites and represents a significant milestone in the pursuit of establishing a 5G NTN standard.

Such a standard is anticipated to enhance interoperability between satellite and terrestrial networks, reduce the costs associated with access, and facilitate the utilization of satellite broadband for devices enabled with fifth-generation (5G) technology on a global scale.

The trial leveraged Eutelsat OneWeb satellites, which were powered by MediaTek's NR NTN test chipset, and an NR NTN test gNB provided by ITRI, in accordance with the 3GPP Release 17 specifications. The antenna array and testing equipment were supplied by Sharp and Rhode & Schwarz, while the LEO satellites, manufactured by Airbus, are equipped with transponders featuring a Ku-band service link and a Ka-band feeder link, and they adopted the 'Earth-moving beams' concept.

During the course of the trial, Eutelsat reported that the 5G user terminal successfully established a connection to the 5G core through the satellite link and was able to exchange traffic effectively.

In other news, Elon Musk’s satellite-based broadband service, Starlink, is poised to make its entry into India. Following several months of delays, the company has submitted the necessary documentation to Indian authorities, indicating significant progress towards obtaining regulatory approval. As reported by the Economic Times, Starlink has applied to the Indian space regulator for permission to operate within the country. The application will be reviewed by the Standing Committee of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center, which operates under the Ministry of Home Affairs and Space Department, before any approvals are granted.

ALSO READ: SIM card fraud: DoT shares tips to prevent cybercriminals from using your documents