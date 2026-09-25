138th-ranked India defy 94-place gap to hold World Cup side Panama to 1-1 draw in Bengaluru

Bengaluru:

A resolute Indian men’s football team produced a spirited performance to hold 44th-ranked Panama to a credible 1-1 draw in a high-intensity FIFA International Friendly at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday evening.

Former Australian international Ryan Williams put the Blue Tigers ahead in the first half, before second-half substitute Omar Valencia pulled Panama level shortly after the hour mark in a thrilling, action-packed contest.

How did the match progress?

India broke the deadlock against the run of play in the 41st minute when Williams timed his run past defender Jose Cordoba to collect a brilliant chip pass from full-back Akash Mishra. The Bengaluru FC winger ran through the goal and calmly slotted his strike past goalkeeper Marcos Reyes to give the host nation a 1-0 lead heading into the half-time break.

Panama fought back in the second half, taking advantage of an Indian side that began showing signs of physical exertion. Having maintained a disciplined, high-pressing tempo throughout the opening hour, India looked visibly fatigued after the 60th minute, allowing the Central American visitors to dominate possession and push forward in search of an equaliser.

That pressure paid off in the 68th minute when Valencia uncorked a powerful long-range strike from outside the penalty box. The dipping effort left Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu helpless as it tucked into the corner of the net to restore parity.

Meanwhile, despite their exhaustion, India came agonisingly close to reclaiming the advantage in the 79th minute. A swift counter-attack carved open the Panamanian defence, but the hosts squandered a golden chance with an open-goal miss from close range that left the home crowd in disbelief. India created more chances in the dying minutes, which saw Manvir Singh come close to put the team ahead, but the Mohun Bagan winger failed to convert.

On the other hand, Panama also pressed frantically for a late winner. They almost broke through in the 87th minute when Tomas Rodríguez found himself clean through on goal inside the 18-yard box. However, Indian defender Bijoy Varghese produced a heroic recovery tackle from behind to clear the danger just as Rodriguez prepared to shoot.

Notably, the final whistle confirmed an exceptional result for 138th-ranked India. Holding a formidable Panama side that competed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup represents a significant milestone for head coach Khalid Jamil’s team as they continue their international build-up. Next up, they host Brazil at the mecca of Indian football, Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on October 3.

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