Uber introduces new safety feature in India, designed to provide teenagers with secure rides Uber has introduced a new safety feature for teenagers in India. This feature adds an extra layer of security for parents or guardians when teenagers book a ride. Parents can track the ride in real-time.

Uber has introduced a new safety feature for teenagers in India, following its launch in the United States in 2023. So far, the American transport tech platform has rolled out this service in 50 countries worldwide. With this feature, parents or guardians can monitor their teenager's rides in real time. It is aimed at users aged 13 to 17, and the company has officially announced its availability. Many users have already spotted this feature in their apps.

Some users have noticed it in the account page section of the app. Through this, parents and guardians can invite their teenagers to join the feature. Reports indicate that the company is currently testing this service as a pilot project in select cities in India, including Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai. In the upcoming weeks, the testing will expand to 35 more cities, such as Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

So, how does this feature work?

Uber’s safety feature allows parents or guardians to add their teenager's contact details by sending an invitation. Once the teenager accepts the request, they can begin using the feature. However, before sending out the invitation, the guardian must link a credit or debit card to their Uber account. Teenagers will have the option to choose their payment method when booking a ride.

According to the company’s support page, this safety feature enables guardians to track their teenager's ride location in real time. They will also have access to audio recordings of interactions between the driver and the teenager. Additionally, after selecting a destination, it will be locked in, preventing drivers from changing it. A pin verification feature will also be included to enhance ride security.

