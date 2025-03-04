Airtel takes on Vi, BSNL with affordable 84-day plan, offers 2GB data, OTT subscription, more Airtel offers a variety of recharge plans for its millions of users. One of its plans includes long validity, free calling, and a complimentary subscription to OTT apps for customers.

Airtel is the second largest telecom company in India, following Reliance Jio. To cater to its millions of customers, Airtel offers a variety of recharge plans, ranging from affordable options to more premium choices, as well as both short-term and long-term plans. For Airtel SIM users, we’ve got some exciting news about a plan that provides extended validity, unlimited calling, and an OTT app subscription.

Recently, there has been a noticeable uptick in the demand for long validity plans among mobile users. As a result, telecom companies are increasingly focusing on these options. Airtel has responded by introducing plans with validity periods extending up to three months, moving beyond the traditional monthly offerings.

Airtel 84-day recharge plan

If you're on an Airtel SIM and looking for an economical option that boasts long validity, the Rs 1,029 plan might be just what you need. This plan grants users a substantial validity of 84 days, along with unlimited free calling for both local and STD networks during that period. Additionally, you’ll receive 100 SMS every day for the full 84 days.

One of the standout features of Airtel’s Rs 1,029 recharge plan is its inclusion of an OTT subscription. This means you won’t need to spend extra for streaming services, as Airtel is offering a complimentary three-month subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar. Just a heads-up—this plan only includes mobile access to the app, meaning you'll only be able to enjoy the service on your mobile device.

In other news, BSNL has announced a Holi offer that includes extra validity on several of its recharge plans. This promotion enhances the validity period of one of their popular plans, offering features such as unlimited calling and free data. Previously, BSNL also extended an additional 30 days of validity on its 395-day plan.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro launch in India, aims to challenge the OnePlus Nord 4 Series