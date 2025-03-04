Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro launch in India, aims to challenge the OnePlus Nord 4 Series The Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro mainly differ in the camera department. They will be available for sale in India starting March 11, with a starting price of Rs 22,999.

Nothing has officially unveiled its new Nothing Phone 3a smartphone series at the Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. This series, which consists of the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, will soon be available for purchase in India. Some of the standout features of the Phone 3a series include Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, an IP64-rated build, and a powerful 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, along with the innovative Glyph Interface. Here’s everything you need to know about the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro.

Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro India price and availability

The Nothing Phone 3a starts at Rs 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 24,999. Interested buyers can choose from Black, Blue, and White colour options.

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is priced starting at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. It also offers a 256GB storage model, available with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 31,999, respectively. The Pro variant comes in Black and Grey shades.

It is worth noting that all prices include available bank offers. Customers will also benefit from an extra Rs. 3,000 exchange offer on the first day of sales.

The Nothing Phone 3a will hit the market starting March 11 through Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma, and select retail stores, while the Pro variant will be available from March 15.

Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro specifications

Both the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro feature striking 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED displays with a resolution of 1,080x2,392 pixels, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and an impressive 1,000Hz touch sampling rate in gaming mode. Additionally, they sport a 2,160Hz PWM frequency, can achieve peak brightness levels of up to 3,000 nits, and are protected by Panda Glass.

Powering these devices is the powerful 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, which can be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Running on Android 15 with the NothingOS 3.1 skin, the phones are promised to receive three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

In terms of cameras, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro boasts a 50-megapixel Samsung primary rear sensor with a 1/1.56-inch size, F/1.88 aperture, optical image stabilization (OIS), electronic image stabilization (EIS), and 2x in-sensor zoom. It also features a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera from Sony, complete with an f/2.55 aperture, OIS, EIS, 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, and 60x digital zoom support, alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle shooter. The front camera has a 50-megapixel sensor as well.

The Nothing Phone 3a, in contrast, features a triple rear camera setup with a similar ultrawide shooter and a 50-megapixel Samsung primary sensor with an F/1.88 aperture, OIS, and EIS support. Its telephoto sensor is also 50-megapixels, sporting a f/2.0 aperture, EIS, 2x optical zoom, 4x in-sensor zoom, and 30x digital zoom capabilities. The front-facing camera comes with a 32-megapixel sensor.

The upgraded Glyph Interface on the Nothing Phone 3a series now supports 10 new ringtones and notification sounds, along with features like Glyph Timer, Essential Notifications, Volume Indicator, Glyph Composer, Glyph Torch, and Glyph Progress.

Both models come equipped with 5,000mAh batteries supporting 50W wired fast charging. They are said to charge from 0 to 50 percent in just 19 minutes and can reach 100 percent in 56 minutes. Security features include in-display fingerprint sensors and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Connectivity options for the Nothing Phone 3a series include support for 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC with Google Pay support, and a USB Type-C port. The Pro variant measures 163.52mm x 77.50mm x 8.39mm and weighs 211g, while the standard model is slightly slimmer at 8.35mm and weighs 201g.

