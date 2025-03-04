BSNL unveils another Holi offer, gives free calls, data for 365-day for under Rs 1500 BSNL has launched a new Holi offer for its millions of users. BSNL users will now receive additional validity in an updated plan, along with free unlimited calling and data.

BSNL has announced an exciting Holi offer, extending extra validity on several of its recharge plans. This special promotion includes an enhancement in the validity period of one of their popular plans, providing users with added benefits such as unlimited calling and free data. Previously, BSNL had revealed an additional 30 days of validity on its 395-day plan.

With this Holi offer, BSNL has stated, through its X handle, that users will now receive an extra 29 days of validity with the 1,499 plan. Originally, this plan offered 336 days of validity, but now users recharging during Holi will enjoy a full year of validity—365 days. The offer is valid from March 1 to March 31.

As for the perks of this plan, customers can take advantage of unlimited voice calling to any network across India. Additionally, it includes free national roaming and 100 SMS daily. Users will receive a total of 24GB of data, and even after this data is used up, they can access unlimited data at a reduced speed of 40kbps.

Meanwhile, in BSNL's other Holi offer, the Rs 2,399 plan now provides users with an impressive 425 days of validity. This prepaid plan includes unlimited calling all over India, along with free national roaming and complimentary calls on the MTNL network in Delhi and Mumbai.

In this plan, users will benefit from daily high-speed data of 2GB. Additionally, they will receive 100 free SMS each day, contributing to a remarkable total of 850GB of data available throughout the plan's duration. Moreover, BSNL is throwing in a free subscription to BiTV for all its mobile users, along with access to various OTT apps.

