MWC 2025: Telecom Minister inaugurates Bharat Pavilion, 38 Indian telecom equipment manufacturers participate The Department of Telecommunications inaugurated the India Pavilion at MWC 2025. Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia discussed various issues with global leaders regarding telecom policy and regulatory matters at the event in Spain.

Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the India Pavilion at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, which is currently taking place in Barcelona, the capital of Spain, from February 3 to February 6. As India's representative at this prestigious event, he engaged with global leaders from the digital and mobile sectors, discussing the rapid technological advancements occurring in India. The Union Telecom Minister also delivered the Keynote address on ‘Balancing Innovation & Regulation - India’s Perspective on Telecom Policy’ at the exhibition.

This major technology event serves as a platform for numerous technology brands and smartphone companies to showcase their future innovations. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has established the India Pavilion, providing an international stage for 38 companies specialising in telecom equipment.

During the congress, the Union Minister also delivered a keynote address focused on balancing innovation and regulation, where he highlighted the nuances of India's telecom policy. The event emphasised India's dynamic innovative ecosystem and its prominent telecom firms.

Also participating in MWC were A Robert J Ravi, CMD of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), and Director Sandeep Govil, who shared updates via BSNL's official X handle. Notably, Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal was involved in discussions related to telecom services.

Through the India Pavilion set up at MWC, 38 telecom equipment manufacturers and start-ups showcased their cutting-edge products, gaining invaluable international exposure. During his visit, the Union Minister also explored Qualcomm's pavilion, a leader in 5G and 6G technology, and engaged in conversations with industry leaders about artificial intelligence and next-generation mobile technologies. This congress presents a significant opportunity for Indian companies to step into the global spotlight.

