Apple iPhone Air gets massive discount of Rs 26,400: Find out where to buy

New Delhi:

The Apple iPhone Air is available at a significant discount during the Amazon Electronics Premier League 2026 sale. Buyers can check the latest price, bank offers, and key specifications before making a purchase. Amazon is currently running the Electronics Premier League 2026 sale in India, where a wide range of consumer electronics products are available at reduced prices. Customers can avail of major discounts on smartphones, smart televisions, laptops, tablets, and home appliances.

Smartphones remain one of the most attractive categories in this sale, with several deals and offers available across brands. One of the notable deals includes the Apple iPhone Air, which can be purchased at a substantial discount during the ongoing Amazon sale.

Apple iPhone Air price and discount in the Amazon sale

The Apple iPhone Air was originally launched at a price of Rs 1,19,900. During the Amazon Electronics Premier League 2026 sale, buyers can purchase the device for Rs 93,499. This effectively gives customers a direct discount of Rs 26,400 on the smartphone.

Additional bank offers and exchange deals

Customers can further increase their savings through bank offers. Amazon is providing an additional Rs 3,000 discount if the purchase is made using HDFC Bank credit card EMI payments.

Apart from bank discounts, buyers can also benefit from exchange offers. Through the exchange program, customers can trade in their old smartphone to reduce the overall cost, making the Apple iPhone Air even more affordable.

With these combined offers, the Apple iPhone Air becomes an attractive option for customers planning to upgrade to a premium smartphone.

Apple iPhone Air features and specifications

The Apple iPhone Air is powered by the Apple A19 chipset. The processor is designed to deliver high performance for everyday tasks, gaming, and multitasking. It can handle heavy applications smoothly without major issues.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch OLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and ProMotion technology. This ensures smoother scrolling and more fluid animations. The display can reach a peak outdoor brightness of up to 3000 nits, allowing users to view content clearly even under bright sunlight.

In terms of photography, the Apple iPhone Air comes with a 48MP Fusion camera on the rear. The camera supports 2x optical zoom and 4K video recording. On the front, the device features an 18MP camera for selfies and video calls.