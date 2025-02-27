Google introduces new feature, simplifies removal of personal details from internet If you use Google, there’s some exciting news for you. Google has made millions of users happy by introducing a new feature that allows you to easily remove your personal information from the internet.

Smartphones and the Internet have become integral to our daily lives. Without them, many of our tasks would grind to a halt. The Internet serves as the primary source of information on a multitude of topics in today’s world. If you rely on Google Chrome for your searches, we have some great news for you. In this digital age, securing your personal data has never been easier.

Whenever we need to gather information about something new, we often turn to Google. Frequently, this involves sharing our personal details, and it can be tough to keep track of where that information has been used. Fortunately, Google has addressed this issue by allowing you to manage your personal data more effectively.

Google introduces a new interface

Google has rolled out an exciting new feature for its millions of users. If you want your personal information to remain hidden in Google search results, you now have the ability to take control. Additionally, if any incorrect information about you appears in the search results, you can update it easily. This is made possible by a newly designed interface.

New options available in search results

Now, users will notice three dots in the search results. Clicking on these dots opens up the new interface, which presents an option to request the removal of details. The interface offers three options: "It Shows My Personal Info," "I Have a Legal Removal Request," and "It's Outdated and I Want to Request a Refresh."

(Image Source : FILE)Google Search new interface

Understanding the options

With the first option, you can remove sensitive information such as your phone number, email address, home address, credit card details, and login information from the search results. Google will review your request and remove the details if everything checks out. The second option allows you to request the removal of content that violates Google's policies. Meanwhile, the last option enables users to update outdated information available online.

